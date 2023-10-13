Sophie Turner Unfollows Priyanka Chopra on Instagram Amid Divorce

Summary:

Sophie Turner, known for her role in Game of Thrones, has recently unfollowed her sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra, on Instagram. This comes in the wake of Sophie’s divorce from Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas’ brother. While Sophie no longer follows Priyanka, she still follows her estranged husband Joe, as well as Joe’s brothers Kevin and Nick, and Nick’s wife Priyanka. There have been reports suggesting that Priyanka has been having a difficult time dealing with the divorce and custody battle, as Sophie and Priyanka were previously very close. In interviews, both Sophie and Priyanka have expressed their bond and admiration for each other. Sophie has talked about Priyanka’s successful career in Bollywood and the special treatment they received during Priyanka and Nick’s wedding in India. Sophie and Priyanka were last seen together at the Jonas Brothers Walk of Fame star ceremony and during their concert in London earlier this year. Sophie and Joe released a joint statement announcing their divorce, requesting privacy for themselves and their children.

