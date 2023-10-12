Raising Awareness and Facing Opposition: The Fight Against Sexual Harassment in China

Sophia Huang Xueqin, a freelance journalist and advocate against sexual harassment in China, has faced severe censorship, threats, and intimidation for her reporting. Her work, focused on exposing sexual assault at Chinese universities and media companies, led to a wave of #MeToo allegations in the country. However, all of Huang’s reporting on sexual harassment was wiped from WeChat, the social media platform she used to share her work. Despite the backlash, Huang persisted in her mission to raise awareness about sexual assault.

Huang’s journey began in 2016 when she noticed the lack of mainstream coverage of a young woman who had been assaulted her internship professor. The comments of the readers, which focused on blaming the victim, prompted Huang to reflect on her own experiences of harassment. She reached out to other female journalists, discovering that many of them had also faced harassment in the field.

As Huang’s campaign gained traction, more and more individuals reached out to her to share their stories. She meticulously documented and researched each story, uncovering multiple incidents of assault at universities across China. Huang believed that prevention and education were crucial in addressing sexual harassment, and she called for the government to play a larger role in defining and addressing the issue.

Studies have shown that sexual harassment is prevalent in the field of journalism, with a high percentage of women journalists experiencing such behavior. In China, the situation is exacerbated the lack of clear definitions and discussions surrounding sexual harassment. Furthermore, female reporters critical of China often face aggressive backlash, encouraged the state.

Sadly, Huang’s dedication to her cause eventually led to her arrest on charges of “inciting subversion of state power.” Since her arrest, Huang has been detained in what is referred to as a “black jail,” with very limited information available about her well-being. Concerning reports of sleep deprivation, malnourishment, and the deterioration of her physical health have surfaced.

Huang’s story highlights the struggles faced journalists and advocates working against sexual harassment in China. It emphasizes the need for greater awareness, education, and government intervention to address this issue effectively. Despite Huang’s current situation, her courage and resilience continue to inspire others to fight for justice and change.

