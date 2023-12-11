Study Finds Disconnect Between Employee Needs and Workplace Perks

Summary:

New Title: Employees Seek Different Perks Than What Employers Offer, Study Finds

According to a recent study, there is a considerable gap between the types of perks that employees value and the ones offered their workplaces. The study’s findings indicate that employers often fail to understand the true desires of their employees, resulting in a disconnect between what is provided and what is actually needed.

Researchers from various universities surveyed employees across different industries and found that the most commonly offered workplace perks were things like free meals, gym memberships, and flexible working hours. However, the study showed that these perks were not necessarily the most desired employees.

In fact, the research found that employees placed a higher value on perks related to work-life balance, such as additional leave days, remote work options, and support for childcare. These types of perks were often not offered or were not prioritized employers, leading to a sense of dissatisfaction among employees.

Furthermore, the study revealed that employees valued perks that supported their professional growth and development. Opportunities for training and development, mentorship programs, and clear career progression were identified as crucial factors in employee satisfaction and engagement. Unfortunately, these types of perks were often overlooked or only offered to a select few.

The findings of this study highlight the importance of understanding employees’ needs and tailoring workplace perks to meet those needs. Employers should prioritize perks that focus on work-life balance and personal growth, as these are the areas where employees feel the greatest need for support. By doing so, employers can create a more engaged and satisfied workforce, leading to increased productivity and overall company success.