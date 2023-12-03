The Big 12 Championship game between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma State Cowboys may not have been filled with the same level of drama as the Pac-12 title game, but it certainly had its share of interesting moments. In a dominant performance, the Texas Longhorns emerged victorious, winning their fourth Big 12 title with a resounding score of 49-21.

Quinn Ewers, the standout player of the game, put on a stellar display of skill, throwing for an impressive 452 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Longhorns defense effectively shut down Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon, limiting him to just 34 rushing yards. It was a true showcase of Texas’ talent and determination on both sides of the ball.

One interesting aspect of the game was the presence of controversial officiating decisions and big plays, reflecting ongoing trends within the Big 12 this season. It seems that both of these elements have been ever-present throughout the conference.

As the game drew to a close, a fascinating moment unfolded as the Big 12 commissioner, Brett Yormark, presented the championship trophy to Steve Sarkisian, the head coach of the Texas Longhorns. However, instead of cheers and applause, Yormark was met with boos and chants of “S-E-C” from the passionate Horns fans. This reaction serves as a reminder that Texas and Oklahoma’s impending departure for the SEC in 2024 has left a bittersweet feeling in the air.

While Oklahoma didn’t play in the game, their absence didn’t go unnoticed. Sooner Nation was eagerly watching their two biggest rivals battle it out, generating considerable interest and a range of emotions.

Overall, the Big 12 Championship game showcased the dominance of the Texas Longhorns, highlighted the ongoing issues with officiating and big plays, and underscored the impact of the impending departure of Texas and Oklahoma on the conference. It was a game that captured the attention of fans and added yet another chapter to the storied history of the Big 12.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How many Big 12 championships has Texas won?

A: Texas has won four Big 12 championships. (source: URL of the domain)

Q: Who was the standout player of the game?

A: Quinn Ewers, the Texas Longhorns’ quarterback, was the standout player of the game.

Q: How many passing yards did Quinn Ewers throw for?

A: Quinn Ewers threw for an impressive 452 yards.

Q: How many rushing yards did Ollie Gordon have?

A: Ollie Gordon, the running back for Oklahoma State, was limited to just 34 rushing yards.

Q: What were the fans chanting when the Big 12 commissioner presented the trophy?

A: The fans were chanting “S-E-C” as the Big 12 commissioner presented the trophy to the Texas Longhorns.