Instagram Testing New Feature to Share Profiles as Stories

Instagram is reportedly testing a new feature that will allow users to post other people’s profiles as Stories. This feature, discovered tipster Alessandro Paluzzi, is said to display the shared profile’s first three posts, as well as the user’s profile name and bio.

Similar to the existing “Add to Story” option, this feature will allow users to view the shared profile tapping a button labeled “View Profile.” Just like regular Stories, the profiles shared using this option will disappear after 24 hours.

One potential use for this feature is to give a shout-out to favorite creators sharing their profiles as Stories. This can be particularly helpful for small-time content creators looking to increase their reach and gain more views on the platform.

While there is no official confirmation from Instagram about this feature, if it does exist, it may take some time before it is rolled out to all users.

With this new feature, Instagram aims to provide users with more creative ways to engage with profiles and share content. It also opens up opportunities for collaboration and promotion within the Instagram community.

As social media platforms continue to evolve and introduce new features, it will be interesting to see how users embrace these changes and utilize them to enhance their online experiences.