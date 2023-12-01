UT Education Department Implements Digital Overhaul for School Admissions

The UT Education Department in Chandigarh is undergoing a significant digital transformation to redefine the admissions process and result declarations in government schools. Beginning on April 1, 2024, admissions to government schools will be conducted through a new online portal developed the National Informatics Centre (NIC), streamlining the entire process. Additionally, the department plans to digitize the issuance of transfer certificates, making it more convenient for students and parents.

Newly introduced this year is the groundbreaking initiative to share detailed marksheets of government school students with parents on WhatsApp, offering them real-time access to their child’s academic progress. For parents who do not use WhatsApp, physical report cards will be distributed during parent-teacher meetings. This move towards digital reporting showcases the department’s commitment to embracing technology for the benefit of students and parents.

To further streamline the admission process, the UT Education Department will implement a centralized entry-level class admission portal for government schools in Chandigarh. This portal will operate on similar principles to the EWS admissions portal used this year, providing a single platform for applying to multiple schools. The centralized process ensures fairness and transparency minimizing biases and creating equal opportunities for all applicants. Furthermore, it enables the collection of comprehensive data on admissions and preferences, aiding the department in making informed decisions to improve the education system.

To support the digital transition, the UT Education Department is equipping schools with 900 computers in compliance with CBSE regulations. Additionally, a new Dak system is being incorporated to streamline communication and reduce potential misunderstandings associated with paperwork and specific emails.

FAQ:

Q: Will the new online admission process extend to private schools?

A: No, the digital admission process will only apply to government schools. Private schools will continue with their current system, which often involves a draw of lots due to the volume of entries.

Q: How will parents without WhatsApp access receive their child’s marksheets?

A: Parents without WhatsApp access can receive their child’s marksheets during parent-teacher meetings in the form of physical report cards.

Q: How will the new centralized admission portal benefit applicants?

A: The centralized admission portal provides a transparent and streamlined process, offering equal opportunities to all applicants. It also facilitates the collection of comprehensive admission data, aiding decision-making to improve the education system.

Q: What measures are being taken to support the digital transition?

A: The UT Education Department is equipping schools with 900 computers and implementing a new Dak system to enhance communication efficiency and minimize misunderstandings associated with paperwork.