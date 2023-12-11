Delhi Introduces WhatsApp-Based Ticketing System for Buses

Delhi commuters will soon have the convenience of booking bus tickets through a WhatsApp-based ticketing system. The transport department is preparing to launch this new system, which aims to encourage digital ticketing and bring more transparency to the process.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot expressed his enthusiasm for introducing this technology: “We have been leaders in using technology in various sectors of transport. The WhatsApp-based ticketing system will make the journey more convenient and transparent for commuters. We have already begun working towards implementing this system, and soon the people of Delhi will have access to this service.”

The system was first introduced on the Airport Express Line in June, where it achieved great success. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has expanded the system to cover all lines in Delhi-NCR, including the Gurgaon Rapid Metro.

A senior official from the Delhi government stated that buying a ticket will be as easy as sending a message to a friend or family member. This system will especially benefit those who do not carry cash frequently. It allows them to make payments conveniently using their mobile phones.

There will be a limit on the number of tickets that can be generated at one time, and ticket cancellations will not be permitted. Currently, a nominal convenience fee is charged for credit/debit card transactions, while no convenience fee is charged for UPI-based transactions.

The introduction of this WhatsApp-based ticketing system will alleviate the hassle of maneuvering within crowded buses. By simplifying the ticketing process, commuters will be able to travel more smoothly and efficiently.

To use the system, commuters can either send a message with the text “Hi” to a designated number or scan the QR code at any metro station. They will then enter the source and destination stations, select the number of tickets needed, review the journey details, make the payment, and receive a QR-based ticket on WhatsApp.

With over 7,000 government buses in Delhi, this ticketing system will benefit the millions of commuters who rely on buses for their daily travel needs. Ultimately, the integration of technology into public transportation will enhance the overall commuting experience and promote a digital future for transportation in Delhi.