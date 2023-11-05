New Deals on Sony’s WH-1000XM5 Headphones, Amazon’s Fire TV Soundbar, and Meross Smart Plug

New discounts are available on Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones, Amazon’s Fire TV Soundbar, and Meross’ Matter-ready smart plug.

Finding peace and quiet can sometimes feel like an impossible task, but with the right gadgets, it becomes a lot easier. Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones, renowned for their exceptional sound quality and active noise cancellation, are currently on sale at various retailers. This is a great opportunity to snag a pair at a reduced price.

The WH-1000XM5s have been highly regarded as some of the best headphones on the market for years. Despite the stiff competition, they continue to impress with their superior ANC and clear, natural sound. These headphones also offer features like multipoint Bluetooth support for seamless connectivity and a comfortable design.

Additionally, Amazon has launched its new Fire TV Soundbar, a 24-inch speaker that enhances the audio experience of your TV. Although we haven’t had a chance to thoroughly test it yet, initial impressions suggest that it provides a simple and straightforward solution for upgrading your TV’s built-in speakers. The Fire TV Soundbar is equipped with Bluetooth, supports ARC and eARC, and offers Dolby Audio compatibility.

Moreover, Meross has released a smart plug that is compatible with the new Matter standard. This smart plug allows you to add voice controls and scheduling to your traditional outlets, making it an excellent choice to make your home smarter and more efficient.

Take advantage of these deals to enhance your audio experience and upgrade your smart home setup. Whether you choose Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones, Amazon’s Fire TV Soundbar, or Meross’ smart plug, you won’t be disappointed.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Are the WH-1000XM5 headphones wireless?

Yes, the WH-1000XM5 headphones are wireless and feature Bluetooth connectivity for easy pairing with your devices.

2. Does the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar have HDMI connectivity?

Yes, the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar connects to your TV via an HDMI port with eARC or ARC, ensuring a seamless audio setup.

3. Can I use the Meross smart plug without a smart home hub?

Yes, the Meross smart plug does not require a smart home hub to function. It can be used independently, providing basic smart features to your traditional outlets.