The New Sony PS5: A Refreshed Design with Some Strange Choices

By Antonio G. Di Benedetto

When it comes to Sony’s latest PlayStation 5 (PS5), the benefits may not be as plentiful as one might hope. Although the slim design is a welcome change, there are several strange choices that make it a somewhat confusing mid-cycle refresh.

The new PS5 certainly boasts a smaller size, with Sony claiming a reduction in volume of over 30 percent. However, upon closer inspection, opinions on its design can vary. The swooping curves and busy aesthetics give the console a fussy and, frankly, unattractive appearance.

Despite its refined look compared to its larger sibling, the new PS5 still features some questionable design decisions. The disc drive protrudes from the side like a strange growth, the lack of vent fins at the top gives it a prototype-like feel, and the cat ear-shaped feet for horizontal positioning seem more like a joke than a practical solution. Additionally, the vertical stand, necessary for added stability, is now an extra purchase.

However, it’s not all negative. The new PS5 does offer a few improvements over its predecessor. It now comes with 1TB of built-in storage, an upgrade from the original 825GB, and features two front-facing USB-C ports instead of the previous USB-A and USB-C combination. The location of the disc drive’s eject button has also been changed, preventing confusion with the power button.

Yet, the removable disc drive raises questions about its necessity. While it is easy to attach or detach without tools, one has to wonder why it was included in the first place. For those who regret purchasing the Digital Edition, adding a disc drive becomes an additional expense, with the Digital Edition now priced at $449.99 and the drive add-on costing $79.99.

Furthermore, setting up the disc drive requires an internet connection, adding unnecessary complications for those without immediate access to the internet. Additionally, the process of pairing and unpairing disc drives raises concerns about preservation and potential issues for second-hand buyers.

Although the new PS5 has its merits, such as the smaller size and storage upgrade, it seems that this update benefits Sony more than its customers. For those who own the original PS5, there is little incentive to upgrade, and for those considering a purchase, opting for the “fat” PS5 may be the better choice until the slim version becomes the sole option.

