Sony Unveils Revolutionary 300mm f/2.8 G Master OSS Lens with Unprecedented Lightness

Sony has made a groundbreaking announcement with the release of its latest innovation, the 300mm f/2.8 G Master OSS lens. Priced at $5,999, this telephoto prime lens not only promises superior image quality but also claims the title of the world’s lightest large-aperture telephoto prime.

Following through on its ten-month-old promise, Sony’s 52nd full-frame E-mount lens takes the spotlight for several reasons, the most remarkable one being its compact size. Weighing a mere 1,470 grams and measuring just 10.4 inches in length, this lens sets a new benchmark being 50% lighter and occupying 43% less volume than its closest competitor, the Sony 400mm f/2.8 GM OSS. Such a weight reduction is impressive for a lens that only sacrifices 100mm in focal length.

When it comes to comparing to the competition, the Canon EF 300mm f/2.8L weighs in at 2,400 grams, while the Nikon F 300mm f/2.8 VR weighs a staggering 2,900 grams. While not mirrorless lenses, these provide the closest basis for comparison amongst offerings from both companies.

Sony’s G Master lenses have become synonymous with exceptional performance, and the 300mm f/2.8 upholds this reputation. Boasting high resolution, corner-to-corner sharpness, and exquisite bokeh, this lens ensures subjects stand out prominently against sublime backgrounds. Moreover, it effectively minimizes ghosting and flare, elevating the overall image quality.

The lens comprises 20 elements grouped into 16 units, including one extra-low dispersion element and three super extra-low dispersion elements. Together, these elements combat chromatic aberration effectively. With an 11-bladed aperture diaphragm, a minimum focusing distance of 6.56 feet (two meters), and a maximum magnification of 0.16x, the lens surpasses expectations in various shooting scenarios.

Sony’s XD (extreme dynamic) linear motors, accompanied an optimized algorithm, deliver swift, discreet, and accurate autofocus. Even when paired with Sony’s 1.4x or 2x teleconverters, the lens maintains excellent autofocus performance, supporting up to 30 frames per second and providing blackout-free shooting.

The lens design incorporates thoughtful features, including a focus ring with Linear Response manual focus for precise control, full-time DMF that swiftly transitions between manual and autofocus, and a customizable function ring. Additionally, four focus hold buttons enable photographers to have effortless control over their shooting experience.

Notably, the lens’s front element can accommodate 40.5mm drop-in filters through a convenient input port near the camera mount.

Photography enthusiasts and professionals eagerly await the release of the Sony 300mm f/2.8 GM OSS in February 2024. With its unparalleled lightness, unrivaled image quality, and array of innovative features, this lens sets a new milestone in the world of telephoto primes.