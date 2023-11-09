Sony’s Entertainment Segments Flourish Despite Drop in Net Profits

Sony Group Corporation’s film and TV, music, and games and network services divisions all experienced improved profitability in the second quarter of the financial year, solidifying the conglomerate’s position in the entertainment industry. The total revenues for the group surged 8% in local currency terms to JPY2.83 trillion ($18.7 billion) during July to September 2023, compared to JPY2.75 trillion during the same period last year. However, Sony’s financial services unit and entertainment technology segment marginally impacted the overall group sales and profitability.

While the group’s net after-tax profits decreased 29% to JPY200 billion ($1.32 billion) during this quarter, it is important to note that this dip can be attributed to a decline in net profits from the previous year’s equivalent quarter and the April to June 2023 quarter. The prevailing exchange rate of JPY151 per US dollar has further contributed to the stark decline in net profits.

When examining the financial performance for the first-half of the financial year (April to September 2023), Sony’s revenues climbed 19% to JPY5.79 trillion, demonstrating the company’s continuous growth trajectory. However, the net income exhibited a decline of 23% at JPY4.18 billion, adjusted EBITDA dropped 15% to JPY833 billion, and operating income before depreciation and amortization also fell 15% to JPY822 billion. Though these numbers may seem discouraging, they still indicate a level of stability and success for Sony Group Corporation.

Despite the challenges posed the Hollywood strikes, Sony’s “Pictures Division” remained resilient, reporting increased sales and profits. In US dollars, this division generated revenues of $2.77 billion during the July to September period, compared to $2.43 billion in the same timeframe last year. The operating income for the division reached $204 million for the quarter and $115 million for the first quarter this year. Adjusted OIBDA was recorded at $293 million and $499 million for the respective periods.

As for Sony’s film releases during the July to September 2023 quarter, four movies hit theaters: “Insidious: The Red Door,” “Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story,” “The Equalizer 3,” and “Dumb Money.” These films collectively grossed millions of dollars worldwide. Looking ahead, Sony has an exciting lineup of five theatrical releases for the current quarter, including “Journey to Bethlehem,” “Thanksgiving,” “Napoleon,” “Anyone But You,” and “The Book of Clarence.”

