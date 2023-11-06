Sony Expands its Professional Display Solutions with the EZ20L Series

Sony Electronics continues to elevate its portfolio of professional BRAVIA displays with the introduction of the innovative EZ20L series. This new range of displays caters to the growing demand for accessible and budget-friendly solutions for corporate, educational, and retail environments. The EZ20L series complements Sony’s existing lineup, offering a comprehensive selection of options that meet the diverse requirements of businesses and spaces.

The EZ20L series is designed to support a wide range of commercial applications, making it ideal for integrators working on AV installations in corporate offices, educational institutions, and retail outlets. The displays are available in sizes ranging from 43 to 85 inches, providing flexibility in terms of display size and installation options. Sony’s professional BRAVIA displays are known for their user friendliness, installation flexibility, picture quality, and sustainability, attributes that are all present in the EZ20L series.

As the introductory offering in the lineup, the EZ20L models come equipped with professional features to streamline setup and maintenance. This includes simplified pro-settings, RS-232C support, standard IP control, 16/7 operation, and a brightness of 350 nits for optimal indoor visibility. Additionally, the displays feature the proprietary 4K Processor X1 and Sony’s 4K X-Reality PRO technology for enhanced content upscaling.

The EZ20L series boasts a range of other impressive features, including a pre-installed BRAVIA Signage app, administrative functionality to turn off inputs, built-in mirroring from user devices, and a wide viewing angle. Sony has also prioritized sustainability in the design of these displays, utilizing recycled plastic materials, eco-friendly packaging, and Power-Saving Mode.

North American customers can expect the EZ20L series to be released in November 2023. The displays come with a 3-year standard warranty and can be purchased from distribution, reseller, and direct channels.

With the EZ20L series, Sony reaffirms its commitment to providing cutting-edge display solutions for a variety of professional applications. Whether it’s for corporate presentations, educational content, or engaging retail displays, the EZ20L series offers the perfect combination of performance, functionality, and sustainability.

