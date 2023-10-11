Crunchyroll Introduces 24-Hour Free Anime Channel to Attract New Fans

Crunchyroll, the popular anime streaming service now owned Sony, has announced the launch of a new 24-hour free, ad-supported channel in the United States. The goal of this channel is to promote the Japanese animation format and bring in new fans for Crunchyroll’s core offerings.

Starting October 11th, the Crunchyroll channel will be available on LG Channels, the Roku Channel, and Vizio WatchFree+. Amazon’s Freevee will also carry the channel starting October 17th. The channel is a collaboration between Crunchyroll and Game Show Network (GSN), which is part of Sony Pictures Entertainment.

The Crunchyroll channel will feature a lineup of older shows, dubbed in English, while new and premium anime content will remain exclusive to Crunchyroll’s subscription and ad-supported video-on-demand (VOD) services. Some of the series available on the FAST channel at launch include “Horimiya,” “Ranking of Kings,” “Moriarty the Patriot,” “Psycho-Pass,” “Arifureta,” “Sugar Apple Fairy Tale,” “To Your Eternity,” and “Code Geass.” In addition, Crunchyroll plans to introduce other promotional, genre-based, and themed programming blocks to allow viewers to explore the wide range of anime being created in Japan.

Crunchyroll hopes that this new channel will attract more subscribers and continue to expand its reach. Since merging with Funimation, another popular anime streaming service, last year, Crunchyroll boasts more than 10 million paying subscribers. With the launch of this free channel, Crunchyroll aims to guide viewers into the world of anime, introducing them to new worlds, stories, and characters.

Rahul Purini, President of Crunchyroll, stated, “The Crunchyroll channel is a gateway to the world of anime where we will guide viewers to discover new worlds, new stories, and new characters. And thanks to our distribution partners at launch, millions of fans have easy access to the medium that is taking the world storm.” Tim Carry, GSN’s EVP of distribution, expressed his excitement for the channel’s launch, emphasizing Crunchyroll’s brand and library.

Crunchyroll is a joint venture between Sony Pictures Entertainment and Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc. Sony acquired Crunchyroll in 2021 for $1.18 billion in cash from AT&T and merged it with Funimation, which Sony had acquired in 2019.

