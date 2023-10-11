Sony’s Crunchyroll Brings Anime Content to Free Streaming Platforms

Sony is expanding the reach of its premium anime streaming service, Crunchyroll, bringing a selection of its anime content to free streaming platforms. Crunchyroll will launch a linear channel that will be available on various ad-supported streaming platforms, including Roku Channel, Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, and Vizio WatchFree+.

The Crunchyroll-branded channel will feature a range of popular anime shows, including Horimiya, Ranking of Kings, Moriarty the Patriot, PSYCHO–PASS, Arifureta, Sugar Apple Fairytale, To Your Eternity, and Code Geass. However, it’s important to note that the paid premium service and AVOD service of Crunchyroll will still remain as the main platforms for new and premium anime content. The linear channel is intended to serve as a promotional tool to further popularize the world of anime.

Rahul Purini, President of Crunchyroll, stated that the Crunchyroll Channel aims to be a gateway for viewers to explore new anime worlds, stories, and characters. By collaborating with distribution partners, this initiative allows millions of fans to easily access the medium of anime that has been booming in popularity.

Sony’s acquisition of Crunchyroll from AT&T in 2021 for $1.2 billion showcases the company’s commitment to expanding its presence in the anime streaming market. Sony acquired Crunchyroll’s parent company, GSN, in 2019 and has since sold off GSN’s video game division for $1 billion. The partnership between Crunchyroll and GSN has led to the creation of this new linear channel.

The launch of the Crunchyroll Channel on free streaming platforms highlights the success of Crunchyroll as a specialty streaming service that remains strong amidst the competition. With its dedicated focus on anime and the introduction of new viewing options, Crunchyroll continues to offer flexibility and revenue possibilities that set it apart from other niche streaming services.

