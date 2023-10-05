Sony Pictures Core: A New Streaming Experience for PlayStation Users

Sony Bravia Core, the popular video streaming service, has now launched as its own app on Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles, under the new name Sony Pictures Core. Previously, the service was only available to select Sony Bravia TVs and Sony Xperia devices. This expansion allows PlayStation users to enjoy the benefits of Sony Pictures Core, which offers exclusive early access to select Sony Pictures films and high-quality video streaming.

One of the main features that separate Sony Pictures Core from its competitors is its early access window. Members of the service can purchase select Sony Pictures films before they become available on any other platform. This unique offering will be slowly integrated into the rebranded Sony Bravia Core on the TV and Xperia devices over the next year. The first film to be released with early access in certain markets will be “Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story,” which is already available in the United States.

Another significant advantage of Sony Pictures Core is its high data rate for purchases and rentals. While other streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video require a connection speed of around 25Mbps for 4K HDR titles, Sony Pictures Core can provide bandwidths of up to 80Mbps. This higher data rate ensures a superior streaming experience for videophiles who appreciate the highest quality video playback.

However, it’s important to note that Sony Pictures Core has a more limited selection of titles compared to other streaming services. Currently, it offers a library of approximately 2,000 movies, including major releases like “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Uncharted,” and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” among others.

In addition to its purchase and rental options, Sony Pictures Core also offers a catalog of up to 100 movies for streaming on demand. This catalog is available to PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members and includes titles like “Looper,” “Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV,” “Elysium,” and “Resident Evil Damnation.”

Overall, Sony Pictures Core provides PlayStation users with a unique streaming experience that combines exclusive early access to movies with high-quality video streaming. As the service expands to different devices and markets, it has the potential to attract a wider audience of movie enthusiasts looking for a premium streaming experience.

