Sonya Deville Sends Heartfelt Message to Fans Following Christmas

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville recently took to social media to express her gratitude to her fans after spending Christmas with her family and friends. Deville, who has been recovering from a torn ACL injury, thanked her fans for their support and mentioned that she took some time off from social media to be present with her loved ones. She emphasized the importance of balance in life and urged her followers to cherish and love their own lives.

Deville’s last appearance in the squared circle was when she and Chelsea Green won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Due to her injury, Piper Niven replaced Deville as Green’s tag team partner. While Deville has been away from the ring, she remains connected with her fans through social media.

The WWE Superstar also shared her thoughts on CM Punk’s return at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. Speaking during a program on Sony Sports Network, Deville mentioned that the fans were excited about Punk’s return and she is looking forward to seeing what he does in the promotion. Although she has never crossed paths with Punk personally, she acknowledged his talent and the buzz surrounding his comeback.

It is still uncertain when Sonya Deville will return to the wrestling industry after her recovery. However, her recent message to her fans indicates that she is grateful for their support and is eager to get back in the ring.