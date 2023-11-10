New Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Release: A Compact Gaming Console with Enhanced Features

All products and services featured are independently chosen editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sony has recently unveiled its latest generation refresh of the PlayStation 5 gaming console. Set to launch on Friday, November 10, the new PS5 “Slim” offers an upgraded gaming experience while maintaining the core features of the original model. Priced at $499, this compact console can be purchased at leading retailers such as Walmart and Target.

In terms of specifications and features, the PS5 “Slim” remains consistent with its predecessor. Gamers can expect stunning visuals with 4K gaming and HDR picture quality, delivering vibrant colors and deep black levels. The console also supports up to 120 frames per second (FPS) with 120Hz output, ensuring ultra-smooth action. Additionally, the PS5 “Slim” continues to offer backward compatibility with PS4 games.

While the new PS5 “Slim” retains the same capabilities as the original console, it boasts a more compact design. The volume of the console has been reduced over 30%, making it easy to fit in any entertainment setup. Furthermore, the PS5 “Slim” is 18% lighter, offering enhanced portability without compromising performance.

One noticeable change in the PS5 “Slim” is the detachable 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray drive. This feature allows the console to be even slimmer when not in use, while the sleek white appearance remains intact. The four-panel design of the console provides a customizable look, with glossy top panels and matte bottom panels.

Inside the box, purchasers will find a Sony PS5 DualSense wireless controller, an HDMI cable, and an AC power cable. Notably, the PS5 “Slim” includes an impressive 1TB of onboard storage, an upgrade from the previous model’s 825GB SSD.

For gamers looking to purchase the PS5 “Slim”, Target offers a bundle with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (digital download), while Walmart provides a bundle with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Each bundle is valued at $69.99, essentially offering the game for free with the purchase of the console.

The new Sony PlayStation 5 Slim model, bundled with either Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III or Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, will be available from November 10th. Gamers can purchase it for $499 at Walmart and $499.99 at Target.

