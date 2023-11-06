Introducing Sony’s New EZ20L Series: Affordable and Functional Professional Monitors

Sony, a leading technology company, has announced the expansion of its professional monitor lineup with the introduction of the new EZ20L series. This latest series complements Sony’s comprehensive range of BRAVIA 4K monitors designed for corporate, retail, and digital signage applications. Offering a wide selection of high-end, mid-range, standard, and entry-level models, the EZ20L series aims to cater to diverse requirements and budgets.

The EZ20L series consists of 4K monitors ranging from 43 to 75 inches, specifically designed for office and commercial use. These monitors, like all of Sony’s professional BRAVIA monitors, stand out for their functionality, ease of installation, high image quality, and eco-friendly features. The EZ20L monitors, being the simplest in the lineup, are equipped with essential professional settings and simplified configurations to facilitate setup, maintenance, and operation. They also offer RS-232C and standard IP control, operate in 16/7 mode, and provide a brightness of 350 nits, ensuring optimal visibility in various environments.

Key features of the EZ20L series include the pre-installed BRAVIA signage application, output shutdown functions, built-in Chromecast and Apple AirPlay technologies for direct content display, easy installation, wide viewing angles, the efficient 4K X1™ image processor, 4K X-Reality™ PRO interpolation technology, and a commitment to sustainable development through the use of recycled plastics, eco-friendly packaging, and energy-saving modes.

“We developed the EZ20L series based on our customers’ expectations, who were seeking monitors at a more accessible price point optimized for office and commercial use,” says Christopher Mullins, Director of B2B BRAVIA Product Marketing at Sony Europe. “By introducing this simple series, our comprehensive lineup is precisely tailored to various types of businesses and their locations, ensuring the typical Sony BRAVIA quality and feature set.”

The EZ20L series will be available for purchase in Europe starting from December for the 43″ and 50″ models, and from January for the 55″, 65″, and 75″ models. As customary, the new series comes with a 3-year PrimeSupport warranty and will be sold through authorized distributors, partners, and direct channels.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the target market for the EZ20L series?

The EZ20L series is targeted towards offices and commercial establishments looking for affordable and functional professional monitors.

2. Are the monitors in the EZ20L series environmentally friendly?

Yes, Sony has incorporated sustainability features in the EZ20L series, including the use of recycled plastics, eco-friendly packaging, and energy-saving modes.

3. What kind of control options do the EZ20L monitors offer?

The EZ20L monitors provide RS-232C and standard IP control options for convenient operation and management.

4. When will the EZ20L series be available for purchase?

The EZ20L series will be available in Europe from December (43″ and 50″ models) and January (55″, 65″, and 75″ models).

5. What warranty is included with the EZ20L series?

The EZ20L series is covered a 3-year PrimeSupport warranty for added peace of mind.

