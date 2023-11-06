Sony Expands its Professional Monitor Family with the EZ20L Series

Sony, the renowned electronics manufacturer, has announced the expansion of its BRAVIA 4K professional monitor family with the introduction of the new EZ20L series. This latest addition complements Sony’s comprehensive range of monitors specifically designed for corporate, retail, and digital signage applications. The EZ20L series offers a wide selection of high-quality monitors tailored to meet different requirements and budgets.

The EZ20L series comprises 4K monitors ranging from 43 to 75 inches, designed for office and commercial use. These new models, like all of Sony’s professional BRAVIA monitors, are known for their functionality, versatility in installation, high image quality, and eco-friendliness. Positioned as the entry-level option in Sony’s monitor lineup, the EZ20L monitors are equipped with essential features and simplified professional settings to facilitate configuration, maintenance, as well as RS-232C and standard IP control. They operate in a 16/7 mode and provide a brightness of 350 nits, ensuring excellent visibility in various environments.

Key features of the EZ20L series include the pre-installed BRAVIA signage application, output shutdown functions, built-in Chromecast and Apple AirPlay technologies for seamless content display from user devices. These monitors are also renowned for their installation flexibility, wide viewing angles, efficient 4K X1™ image processor, 4K X-Reality™ PRO interpolation technology, and commitment to sustainable development through the use of recycled plastic materials, eco-friendly packaging, and energy-saving mode.

The new 4K EZ20L professional monitors are set to be available in Europe starting from December (43″ and 50″) and January (55″, 65″, and 75″). They come with a standard 3-year PrimeSupport warranty and can be purchased through Sony’s distributor network, partners, and direct channels.

FAQ:

Q: What are the key features of the EZ20L series?

A: The EZ20L series boasts features such as the pre-installed BRAVIA signage application, output shutdown functions, built-in Chromecast and Apple AirPlay technologies, installation flexibility, wide viewing angles, 4K X1™ image processor, and 4K X-Reality™ PRO interpolation technology.

Q: When will the EZ20L monitors be available in Europe?

A: The EZ20L monitors are scheduled to be available in December (43″ and 50″) and January (55″, 65″, and 75″) in Europe.

Q: How can I purchase the EZ20L monitors?

A: The monitors can be purchased through Sony’s distributor network, partners, and direct channels.

Q: What is the warranty period for the EZ20L monitors?

A: The monitors come with a standard 3-year PrimeSupport warranty.