Fresh Perspectives on Sony’s New Series of Professional Monitors

Sony has recently announced the expansion of its BRAVIA 4K professional monitor family with the addition of the new EZ20L series. These monitors aim to meet the needs of corporate, retail, and digital signage applications. The EZ20L series offers a diverse range of options, including high-end, mid-range, standard, and entry-level models, catering to different requirements and budgets.

The EZ20L series comprises 4K monitors ranging from 43 to 75 inches, specifically designed for office and commercial use. These models, like all of Sony’s professional BRAVIA monitors, boast functionality, installation versatility, high image quality, and environmental sustainability. The EZ20L monitors, being the simplest in the lineup, are equipped with essential features and simplified professional settings, facilitating configuration, maintenance, and RS-232C and standard IP control. They operate 16/7 and offer a brightness of 350 nits, ensuring excellent visibility in various environments.

Technological advancements and customer expectations undoubtedly drive Sony’s development efforts. Christopher Mullins, the director of B2B BRAVIA product marketing at Sony Europe, emphasizes the company’s commitment to providing monitors at a more affordable price point, optimized for office and commercial use. By introducing the straightforward EZ20L series, Sony’s comprehensive offering precisely caters to different business types and locations while maintaining the typical quality and feature set associated with Sony’s professional BRAVIA monitors.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What are the standout features of the EZ20L series?

The EZ20L series comes with pre-installed BRAVIA signage applications, output shutdown functions, built-in Chromecast and Apple AirPlay technologies for direct content display from user devices. Other notable features include easy installation, wide viewing angles, the efficient 4K X1™ image processor, 4K X-Reality™ PRO interpolation technology, and a sustainable design that utilizes recycled plastic materials, eco-friendly packaging, and energy-saving mode.

2. When will the EZ20L professional monitors be available in Europe?

The sale of the EZ20L series monitors is scheduled to begin in December (43″ and 50″) and January (55″, 65″, and 75″). The new series is accompanied a standard 3-year PrimeSupport warranty and will be sold through distributors, partners, and direct channels.

3. How does the EZ20L series compare to the recently introduced BZ50L, BZ40L, BZ35L, and BZ30L 4K HDR monitor lineups Sony?

While the EZ20L series targets more entry-level requirements, the BZ50L, BZ40L, BZ35L, and BZ30L lineups offer advanced features. Both series share qualities such as exceptional image quality, wide viewing angles, professional tools, and a powerful SoC (System on a Chip) platform. However, the BZ40L series stands out with its Deep Black Non-Glare Coating, providing a high level of haze and low reflection while maintaining deep blacks and high contrast. On the other hand, the flagship 98-inch BZ50L monitor, with its Sony XR processor and unparalleled image quality, offers a brightness of 780 cd/m².

For further information on Sony’s professional monitor technology, visit Pro.sony/displays.