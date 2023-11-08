Sony Pictures Television Studios Names Lauren Stein as Head of Creative

Sony Pictures Television Studios has announced the appointment of Lauren Stein as the new head of creative. In her expanded role, Stein will oversee drama and comedy development, TriStar Television, international co-productions, and current programming for series in their first year of production.

Stein, who previously held the position of head of drama development at Sony TV since 2017, brings a wealth of experience and a strong track record of success to her new role. Known for her passion, taste, and drive, she has been instrumental in discovering and developing some of Sony’s biggest drama series.

Under Stein’s leadership, Sony Pictures Television Studios aims to stay ahead of the curve seeking fresh, compelling material and fostering strong relationships with talented individuals in the creative community. With her gift for collaboration and her ability to connect with talent, Stein has proven herself to be a highly regarded executive.

Speaking about Stein’s promotion, Katherine Pope, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, expressed her excitement and confidence in Stein’s abilities. She emphasized Stein’s role in leading all creative efforts and guiding newly greenlit series during their critical first year of production. Pope highlighted Stein’s natural talent for storytelling and her dedication to nurturing compelling narratives.

Stein’s impressive career spans various notable roles in the television industry. Before joining Sony as senior vice president of drama development, she served as senior vice president of drama development at Chernin Entertainment and vice president of drama programming at Universal Media Studios. Stein’s television journey began at NBC, where she gained invaluable experience and laid the foundation for her successful career.

With her new role as head of creative, Lauren Stein is poised to continue driving Sony Pictures Television Studios’ commitment to delivering exceptional storytelling and captivating series. Her appointment sets the stage for exciting new projects and a continued focus on innovative and engaging content.

