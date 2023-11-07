Sony Pictures Television Studios Appoints Lauren Stein as Head of Creative

Sony Pictures Television Studios has recently announced the promotion of Lauren Stein to the newly established position of head of creative. Stein, who has been with Sony TV since 2015, has a strong background in drama development and will now take on a broader role overseeing both drama and comedy development, as well as international co-productions and current programming on series in their first year of production.

As the head of drama development at Sony TV since 2017, Stein has shown remarkable leadership and an impeccable eye for content. In her new role, she will continue reporting directly to Katherine Pope, the president of Sony Pictures Television Studios. Pope expressed her excitement about Stein’s promotion, noting that Stein’s passion, taste, drive, and collaborative skills make her the ideal candidate to lead all the creative efforts at the studio. Pope also commended Stein’s ability to connect with talent and nurture their storytelling.

During her time at Sony, Stein has played a key role in the discovery and development of several successful drama series, including “The Boys,” “The Good Doctor,” “The Night Agent,” “Goosebumps,” and “The Wheel of Time.” She has consistently demonstrated her ability to stay ahead of the curve and seek out unique and compelling material. Stein’s success is further highlighted her current involvement in highly anticipated projects like “Obliterated” on Netflix and Vince Gilligan’s new series on Apple.

Prior to her time at Sony, Stein held executive positions at Chernin Entertainment and Universal Media Studios, where she made significant contributions to drama development. With her solid foundation in the industry and extensive experience, Stein brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role at Sony Pictures Television Studios.

