New Licensing Deal Brings S.W.A.T. to WE tv

Sony Pictures Television has recently announced a non-exclusive cable rights licensing agreement with AMC Networks’ WE tv for the popular action-packed series, S.W.A.T. This exciting development allows WE tv to showcase all six seasons of the show, which has captivated audiences worldwide.

Derived from the iconic 1975 series and the 2003 movie, S.W.A.T. revolves around a former Marine and dedicated S.W.A.T. sergeant, brilliantly portrayed the talented Shemar Moore. This compelling drama centers on his challenging mission of leading a highly specialized tactical unit in the heart of Los Angeles.

Produced Sony Pictures Television in collaboration with CBS Studios, S.W.A.T. has made waves on CBS itself, as well as on popular streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu. Its recently premiered sixth season, which aired in 2022 on CBS, attracted an impressive average of 6.76 million viewers per episode, marking a remarkable 6 percent increase from the previous season. Furthermore, the first five seasons of the show have consistently ranked in Netflix’s highly coveted top ten list for several weeks.

This licensing agreement not only exposes S.W.A.T. to a wider audience through WE tv’s expansive cable network, but also ensures that fans of the show have more opportunities to enjoy the thrilling adventures of their favorite characters. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the series, S.W.A.T. promises to keep you on the edge of your seat with its intense action and gripping storylines.

