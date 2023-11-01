Sony Music Entertainment Sues OFRA Cosmetics Over Unauthorized Use of Music in Social Media Ads

Sony Music Entertainment has filed a lawsuit against US cosmetics brand OFRA for allegedly using copyrighted music in their Instagram and TikTok ads without permission. The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday, claims that OFRA Cosmetics’ success has been driven its use of social media, amassing over 1.7 million followers on Instagram alone. However, Sony Music argues that OFRA achieved its success through blatant copyright infringement of various content owners’ sound recordings and musical compositions, including those owned Sony Music.

At the center of the lawsuit is the claim that OFRA Cosmetics’ social media pages are populated with videos showcasing their products, many of which allegedly contain unlicensed music. Sony Music argues that OFRA regularly exploits these videos that contain unlicensed music owned record and music publishing companies. In addition to Sony Music Entertainment, other plaintiffs named in the lawsuit include Sony Music Entertainment US Latin, Ultra Records, Laface Records, Arista Music, Arista Records, Records Label, and Zomba.

The lawsuit highlights that at least 329 videos feature Sony Music’s sound recordings without authorization. Some of the well-known copyrighted songs listed in the lawsuit include Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Britney Spears’ “Oops!…I Did It Again,” Beyonce feat. Jay-Z’s “Crazy In Love,” and Harry Styles’ “As It Was.” Sony Music believes that there are likely many more infringing videos for which OFRA Cosmetics is responsible but has yet to be identified.

According to the lawsuit, OFRA Cosmetics created some of the videos itself and posted them as advertisements on its social media pages. Other videos containing copyrighted music were created influencers, who would promote OFRA’s products to their followers in exchange for free products, cash payments, or a share of OFRA Cosmetics’ sales.

Sony Music alleges that OFRA’s marketing strategy has relied heavily on these videos to promote its products for years, thereby exploiting a vast number of sound recordings owned Sony Music and other record labels and music publishers. Despite Sony Music informing OFRA of their copyright infringement in a letter sent on September 12, 2022, the cosmetics brand has refused to engage in any meaningful discussions on the matter.

The lawsuit aims to hold OFRA Cosmetics responsible for their willful direct copyright infringement, including unauthorized copying, public performance, digital transmission, distribution, and creation of derivative works. Sony Music believes that OFRA’s infringement was deliberate, as they have failed to take down infringing content and have even reposted new infringing content after being made aware of Sony’s claims.

