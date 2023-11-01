Sony Music Entertainment Files Lawsuit Against OFRA Cosmetics for Unauthorized Use of Music in Social Media Ads

Sony Music Entertainment has taken legal action against cosmetics brand OFRA for allegedly using its music without permission in advertisements on Instagram and TikTok. The lawsuit claims that OFRA Cosmetics has attained its success through repeated copyright infringement of sound recordings and musical compositions owned various content owners, including Sony Music. OFRA Cosmetics, known for its popularity on social media with over 1.7 million followers on Instagram alone, is accused of using unlicensed music in videos showcasing its products on social media platforms.

Sony Music argues that OFRA Cosmetics “regularly exploits videos that contain unlicensed sound recordings and musical compositions” and contributes to their unauthorized use. The lawsuit identifies at least 329 videos that feature Sony Music’s sound recordings, including hit songs Mariah Carey, Britney Spears, Beyoncé feat. Jay-Z, and Harry Styles. It is believed that there are many more infringing videos for which OFRA Cosmetics is responsible, yet to be identified Sony Music.

The complaint states that some videos were created OFRA Cosmetics itself and posted as advertisements on its social media pages. Other infringing videos were created influencers in collaboration with OFRA, who promoted the company’s products to their own followers in exchange for free products, cash payments, or a share in OFRA Cosmetics’ sales. OFRA then allegedly copied many of these influencer-created videos to its own websites and social media platforms for advertising purposes.

Sony Music claims to have notified OFRA about the alleged copyright infringement in September 2022 but received no meaningful response. The lawsuit seeks to hold OFRA Cosmetics responsible for direct copyright infringement, as well as contributory and/or vicarious copyright infringement due to the unauthorized use of Sony Music’s recordings.

This is not the first time Sony Music has pursued legal action against a consumer brand for copyright infringement. In 2021, Sony filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against fitness apparel brand Gymshark. The lawsuit concluded in January 2022.