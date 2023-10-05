Sony Pictures Core: The New Way to Enjoy Movies on PlayStation

Sony and PlayStation have joined forces to introduce a new way to watch movies on PlayStation consoles. The new app, Sony Pictures Core, has been launched in 23 markets globally, offering PlayStation console owners the opportunity to buy or rent over 2,000 movies right from their PS4 or PS5.

The Sony Pictures Core app provides access to a wide range of popular titles, including Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Uncharted, The Equalizer, No Hard Feelings, Bullet Train, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

PlayStation Plus Premium members have an added advantage, as they can stream up to 100 ad-free movies on demand through their membership. The initial lineup includes hit movies such as Looper, Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV, Elysium, and Resident Evil Damnation.

Exclusive early access to specific Sony movies is also a highlight of the Sony Pictures Core app. For instance, the Gran Turismo movie is available for purchase through the app, and buyers will receive credit toward in-game purchases for GT7, including cars featured in the movie.

While these offerings are just the beginning, PlayStation has plans to enhance the features and benefits of Sony Pictures Core over time. One exciting addition in the pipeline is a selection of popular anime content from Crunchyroll.

Evan Stern, PlayStation’s senior director of global marketing, expressed his anticipation for the future evolution of Sony Pictures Core, stating that more exciting things are on the horizon.

Sony Pictures Entertainment was not immediately available for further comment on the launch of Sony Pictures Core.

Image credit: PlayStation

