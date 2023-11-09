Sony Expands Professional BRAVIA Display Lineup with EZ20L Series

Sony Electronics continues to innovate in the professional display space with the introduction of its latest addition, the EZ20L series. This lineup of 4K displays caters to corporate, education, and retail applications, offering a wide range of sizes from 43 to 85 inches. The EZ20L series joins Sony’s comprehensive portfolio of professional BRAVIA displays, providing a solution for every requirement and budget.

These displays are designed to deliver robust usability, installation flexibility, exceptional picture quality, and sustainability features. The EZ20L models come equipped with basic professional features, including simplified pro-settings for effortless setup and maintenance, RS-232C support, standard IP control, 16/7 operation capability, and a brightness level of 350 nits for excellent indoor visibility.

One of the key highlights of the EZ20L series is the inclusion of the pre-installed BRAVIA Signage app, which offers seamless administrative functionality for turning off inputs and built-in mirroring from users’ devices. These displays also feature a slim bezel, flexible installation options, a wide viewing angle, and a powerful 4K Processor X1™, ensuring optimal performance and scalability.

Sony Electronics understands the importance of sustainability, and the EZ20L series incorporates environmentally friendly practices. The displays are built with recycled plastic materials, utilize more eco-friendly packaging, and offer a Power-Saving Mode, all contributing to a greener future.

The EZ20L 4K professional displays are scheduled to be available in November 2023 in the United States and Canada. Customers can expect a 3-year standard warranty and the option to purchase through distribution, reseller, and direct channels.

By expanding its professional BRAVIA display lineup with the EZ20L series, Sony Electronics aims to meet the increasing demand for accessible and budget-conscious displays in various business sectors. With these innovative products, Sony continues to demonstrate its commitment to delivering high-quality and feature-rich solutions for professionals.

