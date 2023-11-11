Sony Bravia X85L: A Mid-Range TV with Exceptional Picture Quality

Sony TVs are known for their high-quality displays, but finding the right price can sometimes be a challenge. Take, for example, the Sony Bravia X85L, a 55-inch TV that was released earlier this year. With a recommended retail price of 17,000 SEK, it’s easy to think that this TV is overpriced. However, with a bit of research, you can find it for much less in other online stores.

When considering the Sony Bravia X85L, it’s important to focus on the actual performance rather than the initial price tag. And in terms of picture quality, this TV delivers outstanding results. The Triluminos display technology offers vibrant colors, excellent brightness, and deep blacks. The color palette is so accurate that it’s nearly indistinguishable from a professional-grade display. This TV also boasts a 120Hz panel, which is now a standard feature among top-performing TVs in this price range.

Furthermore, the Sony Bravia X85L excels in brightness, with a typical brightness level of around 500 cd/m2 and an HDR peak brightness of 1000 cd/m2. While it’s difficult to verify these numbers with certainty, it’s clear that the image produced is intense and vibrant, setting it apart from its competitors. With support for both HDR10 and Dolby Vision, this TV ensures a great HDR viewing experience.

In terms of contrast, the Bravia X85L performs exceptionally well. Its VA panel technology provides deep blacks and excellent contrast, although at the expense of wider viewing angles. The minimal shifts in color and brightness when viewing from different angles are barely noticeable.

The TV’s backlighting technology, called full-array local dimming, allows for precise control over different segments of the display, resulting in greater contrast and dynamic range. Although not as advanced as mini-LED technology, it still delivers a noticeable improvement, especially when displaying content with large dark areas.

Despite not featuring Sony’s latest Cognitive XR image processor, the X85L still exhibits impressive image processing capabilities and delivers excellent picture quality. The TV effectively handles signal processing, effectively reduces noise artifacts, and provides smooth motion handling, making it the market leader in this regard.

With easy-to-use picture profiles and manual calibration options, the X85L allows for customization based on personal preferences. Whether it’s for standard viewing, daytime usage, home theater, or personalized settings, the TV offers versatile options to suit different content and viewing scenarios.

Overall, the Sony Bravia X85L is a mid-range TV that delivers exceptional picture quality. While its speakers may be lacking and the price can vary significantly depending on where you purchase it, this TV offers an immersive viewing experience with vibrant colors, deep blacks, and excellent motion handling.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Does the Sony Bravia X85L support HDR10+?



A: No, unfortunately, the X85L does not support HDR10+.

Q: Can I mount the Sony Bravia X85L on a wall?



A: Yes, the TV has a relatively flat backside, making it suitable for wall mounting.

Q: What is the typical brightness level of the X85L?



A: The X85L has a typical brightness of around 500 cd/m2.

Q: Does the X85L have a built-in cable management system?



A: No, there is no dedicated cable management system, so organizing cables may require some effort.

Q: How does the X85L handle motion in fast-paced scenes?



A: The X85L has one of the best motion handling capabilities on the market, ensuring smooth and clear details even in fast-moving action sequences.