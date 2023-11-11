Sony Bravia X85L: Exceptional Picture Quality and High Performance

When it comes to purchasing a Sony TV, there are risks involved. Not because there’s anything wrong with the TV sets themselves—they are of high quality—but because there’s a chance of overpaying. Take the Sony Bravia X85L, for example. This 55-inch TV has a recommended price of 17,000 kronor (SEK) from Sony, but can be found for considerably less if you do some research. Since its launch earlier this year, it has been available for under 15,000 SEK in online stores that deliver throughout the country.

For the purpose of this evaluation, we’ll be focusing on the lower price point. At this price, the X85L offers exceptional quality. In terms of appearance, the X85L is rather unremarkable—it’s a black rectangle made of plastic with thick screen bezels on three sides and a two-centimeter bottom bezel. It’s easy to assemble, with two removable feet that simply slide into the bottom, no screws required. You can choose whether to position the feet on the sides for added stability and space for a soundbar, or more centrally to fit on a smaller TV stand.

Alternatively, you have the option to mount it on the wall—the back is mostly flat. The back isn’t designed to be seen anyway; it’s quite angular. All the inputs and connections are located in a row on one side. The TV could benefit from some sort of cable management system, but unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be one, so it may not look tidy with multiple HDMI devices and an antenna connected.

The power cable connects on the opposite side, and the one that comes with it is unusually short. You may require an extension cord to reach a power outlet. The screen has fairly effective anti-reflective treatment, although I have seen better, but any effort to reduce glare is appreciated. It’s not something you would expect at this price point.

Top-Quality Display Panel

When I turn on the TV after a simple Google-assisted setup via my mobile phone, I’m greeted with a sight more beautiful than expected. The picture display exhibits vibrant colors, high brightness, and distinct black levels. It features a Triluminos screen, which is Sony’s term for their TV sets with quantum dot technology, providing an expanded color range. It is so close to the DCI-P3 color palette that I cannot discern any difference between it and a professional-grade display with 100% color accuracy. Most TVs in the 10,000 to 15,000 SEK range today have this type of display panel, but not all are as explicit about it. Having a 120 Hz panel is also a major advantage and is more or less standard for high-quality TVs in the 15,000 SEK price range.

Compared to other TVs in its price class, the X85L has higher brightness, with typical brightness levels of around 500 cd/m2 and peak brightness for HDR content at 1,000 cd/m2. While I cannot confirm if it actually reaches those numbers, there is undoubtedly an intensity in the picture that several competitors lack. With support for both HDR10 and Dolby Vision, you can enjoy a great HDR experience from most streaming services. However, support for HDR10+ is missing.

At the same time, it has noticeably deeper black levels in the picture compared to most LED TVs I’ve seen, thanks to its excellent VA panel based on vertical alignment technology. Unlike IPS panels, VA panels offer better black levels and contrast, but at the expense of viewing angles. However, in this case, there are only minimal shifts in color accuracy when viewing from narrow angles.

There is almost no backlight bleeding in black areas, and the contrast is more OLED-like than I expected. This is partly due to the TV’s direct backlight and full-array local dimming (FALD) technology. It features several dimming zones on the screen surface where the backlight can be controlled individually. In some cases, this can provide dynamic contrast to the picture. While the panel is already good at masking backlighting, the FALD technology still provides some extra effect, albeit minimal.

High-Level Technology Behind the TV

With the necessary technical capabilities for an exceptional viewing experience, the question now is whether Sony’s intelligence behind the screen can deliver film, TV, and gaming content that maximizes this potential. Absolutely! The X85L uses the X1 image processor instead of the newer Cognitive XR found in the flagship models, so some of the intelligence present in those models is not available here. However, you still get excellent signal handling and quality in all the basic TV functions. It offers good stream compression artifact reduction, outstanding noise reduction, smoothing of tonal areas such as a blue sky, and Sony’s trump card—market-leading motion handling.

It can interpolate frames to make low frame rate footage appear natural and ensure that fast-moving objects, whether small or large, on the screen are crystal clear. This is not a feature that works well with everything, and if you’re watching a film at the cinema, you would typically want to avoid motion smoothing, except for a minimal transition smoothing between frames. That’s something you get with a projector at the cinema but not with your home TV.

Everything is easily adjustable to suit personal preferences. You have four main picture profiles to choose from: Standard, Daylight, Home Theater, and Personal. In most cases, I find the Standard profile to be excellent, but for movies and TV series, the Theater mode is preferred, with a more neutral white point and less motion smoothing. I did not find any specific filmmaker mode that was significantly different.

All profiles can be fine-tuned and calibrated manually down to the smallest detail, and you can access this directly from the quick settings menu with a press of the remote control. The Daylight profile is intended for use in brightly lit environments.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Is the Sony Bravia X85L worth the price?

Yes, the Sony Bravia X85L offers exceptional picture quality and performance, making it well worth the price for those who can find it at a reasonable cost.

2. Does the X85L support HDR10+?

No, unfortunately, the X85L does not have support for HDR10+. However, it does support HDR10 and Dolby Vision for a great HDR viewing experience.

3. Can the X85L be wall-mounted?

Yes, the Sony Bravia X85L can be mounted on the wall. Its mostly flat back allows for a relatively tight fit against the wall.

4. Does the X85L have good sound quality?

No, the X85L’s speakers are considered weak. To fully do justice to the exceptional picture quality, it is recommended to use external audio for an immersive audio experience.

5. What is the display technology used in the X85L?

The X85L features a top-quality VA panel, which offers better black levels and contrast compared to IPS panels. However, viewing angles may be slightly limited.