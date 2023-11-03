Sony Acquires iSIZE to Enhance Cloud Streaming

Sony has recently made an exciting acquisition welcoming UK-based iSIZE into its family. iSIZE is a company known for its expertise in AI-powered solutions for video processing, streaming, and bitrate improvement. The news was officially announced on Sony Interactive Entertainment’s website Ueli Gallizzi, senior vice president of SIE’s Future Technology Group. The acquisition of iSIZE aligns with Sony’s vision to enhance its cloud streaming services, specifically focusing on addressing the challenges of input delay and poor bitrate.

Cloud streaming has become an increasingly popular way to play games without the need for downloads, allowing players to access top-quality games instantly. However, maintaining a consistent and high-quality streaming experience can be hindered internet connection limitations. Input delay and low image quality are among the issues faced cloud streaming services.

Sony’s strategic move to acquire iSIZE aims to leverage advanced AI technology in order to overcome these challenges. By applying machine learning algorithms to video processing, Sony can optimize bitrate and improve the overall gaming experience for cloud-streamed content. This acquisition not only strengthens Sony’s research and development efforts but also bolsters its video and streaming services.

While Sony has not disclosed the cost of the acquisition, the implications are clear. By capitalizing on iSIZE’s specialized knowledge and technology, Sony is positioning itself to deliver seamless and high-quality cloud streaming services to its users. This move aligns with the success seen in the industry, where AI technology has been utilized in solutions like Nvidia’s DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) to enhance game image quality and frame rates.

With Sony’s determination to improve the PlayStation 5 experience, it’s no wonder they are actively seeking ways to elevate cloud streaming. As users continue to demand instant access to high-quality games, the acquisition of iSIZE paves the way for a more enjoyable and accessible cloud gaming future.

