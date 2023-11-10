Sony AATH to Premiere Captivating Detective Movie ‘Goyenda Gopal – Shesh Chakranto’

Sony AATH is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated premiere of the Gopal Bhar movie titled ‘Goyenda Gopal – Shesh Chakranto’. This engaging film takes viewers on a rollercoaster ride of conspiracy, challenges, and intriguing turn of events. The movie, produced Ssoftoons Pvt. Ltd, is set in the pre-independence era with the East India Company vying for power in the country.

In ‘Goyenda Gopal – Shesh Chakranto’, audiences will witness the ongoing power tussle between the infamous Robert Clive and the Nawab of Murshidabad, with Maharaj Krishnachandra caught in the middle as he fights for his claim to the throne. As the plot thickens, Gopal Bhar, the legendary folk character, steps into the role of detective to save his king and the kingdom.

The first Gopal Bhar movie, ‘Goyenda Gopal – Daaba’r Chal’, made a remarkable impact when it debuted in August 2023. Audiences of all ages were captivated the film’s charm and wit. Building on this success, ‘Goyenda Gopal – Shesh Chakranto’ promises to bring Gopal Bhar to life in a new and engaging way, leaving viewers eagerly awaiting its premiere.

To generate excitement for the upcoming movie, Sony AATH has launched an extensive marketing campaign that includes print, metro stations, and digital activations. Additionally, an innovative AR filter will be available on Instagram and Facebook, allowing fans to pose with their favorite comical character, Gopal Bhar.

Tushar Shah, Chief Marketing Officer & Business Head of English Cluster & Sony AATH at Sony Pictures Networks India, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming love and response received for Gopal Bhar’s debut movie. “Goyenda Gopal – Shesh Chakranto” aims to take the experience to new heights, offering even more drama, suspense, and humor for a memorable family viewing experience.

Mark your calendars for the World TV Premiere of ‘Goyenda Gopal – Shesh Chakranto’ on November 12, 2023, at 11:00 AM on Sony AATH. Prepare to be transported to the captivating world of Gopal Bhar, where laughter knows no bounds.

