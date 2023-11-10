Sony AATH Premieres ‘Goyenda Gopal – Shesh Chakranto’ Movie: A Captivating Tale of Intrigue and Comedy

Sony AATH is thrilled to announce the highly-awaited premiere of ‘Goyenda Gopal – Shesh Chakranto’, a riveting movie centered around the beloved character, Gopal Bhar. Produced Ssoftoons Pvt. Ltd, this cinematic creation takes audiences on a journey back to the pre-independence era, where Gopal Bhar becomes a detective to save the king and the kingdom from the clutches of conspiracy.

Set against the backdrop of the East India Company’s infiltration in the country, ‘Goyenda Gopal – Shesh Chakranto’ delves into the power struggle between Robert Clive, the company’s representative, and the Nawab of Murshidabad. Moreover, it explores Maharaj Krishnachandra’s relentless efforts to claim his rightful position on the throne.

With its captivating storyline, this movie promises a delightful blend of suspense, drama, and humor that will leave viewers of all ages enthralled. Following the tremendous success of Gopal Bhar’s cinematic debut in ‘Goyenda Gopal – Daaba’r Chal’, this film aims to further captivate audiences portraying the legendary folk character in a refreshing and engaging manner.

To generate excitement and anticipation, Sony AATH has embarked on an extensive promotion campaign, encompassing various mediums such as print, metro stations, and digital platforms. Additionally, they have introduced an innovative augmented reality (AR) filter that allows fans to pose with their favorite comical character, Gopal Bhar, on Instagram and Facebook.

Tushar Shah, Chief Marketing Officer & Business Head – English Cluster & Sony AATH, Sony Pictures Networks India, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response received for Gopal Bhar’s debut movie. He emphasized that ‘Goyenda Gopal – Shesh Chakranto’ would take the viewing experience to new heights, combining elements of drama, suspense, and humor to create a memorable family entertainment.

Mark your calendars for the World TV Premiere of ‘Goyenda Gopal – Shesh Chakranto’ on Sony AATH on November 12, 2023, at 11:00 AM. Prepare to immerse yourself in the world of Gopal Bhar, where laughter knows no bounds, and intrigue awaits at every turn.

FAQs

1. When will the movie ‘Goyenda Gopal – Shesh Chakranto’ premiere?

The movie will premiere on Sony AATH on November 12, 2023, at 11:00 AM.

2. What is the storyline of ‘Goyenda Gopal – Shesh Chakranto’?

‘Goyenda Gopal – Shesh Chakranto’ is set in the pre-independence era and follows Gopal Bhar as he assumes the role of a detective to protect the king and the kingdom from a conspiracy.

3. Who are the main characters in the movie?

The movie features the iconic character Gopal Bhar, along with historical figures such as Robert Clive, the Nawab of Murshidabad, and Maharaj Krishnachandra.

4. How was the first movie in the series received?

The first movie in the Gopal Bhar series, titled ‘Goyenda Gopal – Daaba’r Chal’, received a phenomenal response from viewers of all age groups.

Sources: [Sony AATH](https://www.sonyaath.com/), [Ssoftoons Pvt. Ltd](https://ssoftoonsanimation.com/)