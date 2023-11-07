Sony Unveils the New BRAVIA XR 2023 TV Series in Greece

Sony recently showcased its latest television series, the BRAVIA XR 2023, for the first time in Greece. The event took place at the company’s new offices, featuring numerous models from the new lineup, each with its own unique features that captured the attention of the attendees.

The 2023 BRAVIA XR TVs are equipped with the Cognitive Processor XR, which analyzes and reproduces content in a way that mirrors how humans see and hear the world. This technology minimizes blur and creates scenes that overflow with action. Additionally, the Cognitive Processor XRTM enables better control of the backlight for enhanced local dimming zones, increased brightness, and reduced blooming.

Furthermore, the models offer Acoustic Center Sync, which can be combined with Sony soundbars for richer bass and a wider sound field, delivering an immersive home entertainment experience. The BRAVIA XR 2023 series also caters to gamers, allowing them to elevate their gaming experience on the PlayStation® 5 with exclusive features like Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode, optimizing image quality during gameplay and streaming.

In line with its commitment to reducing plastic usage through the Road to Zero initiative, Sony is working on multiple aspects of the product lifecycle to minimize environmental impacts. These efforts include reducing the use of primary plastics, improving transportation efficiency, and reevaluating energy consumption during use. The new Eco Dashboard panel included in all 2023 models enables users to easily customize energy-saving preferences and settings.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Cognitive Processor XR?

A: The Cognitive Processor XR is a technology that analyzes and reproduces content in a way that mimics human perception, resulting in reduced blur and dynamic scenes.

Q: What is the Acoustic Center Sync feature?

A: Acoustic Center Sync is a feature that, when combined with Sony soundbars, enhances bass and widens the sound field for a captivating home entertainment experience.

Q: How does the BRAVIA XR 2023 series benefit gamers?

A: The BRAVIA XR 2023 series offers exclusive features like Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode, optimizing image quality and enhancing the gaming experience on PlayStation® 5.

Q: What sustainability initiatives does Sony employ?

A: Sony is committed to reducing plastic usage and focuses on various aspects of product lifecycle, such as minimizing primary plastic usage, improving transportation efficiency, and reevaluating energy consumption during use.

Q: What is the Eco Dashboard panel?

A: The Eco Dashboard is a panel included in all BRAVIA XR 2023 models, allowing users to easily customize energy-saving preferences and settings.

Source: [Sony](https://www.sony.com/)