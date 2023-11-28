Sonja Morgan’s Daughter, Quincy, Navigates Instagram with Confidence

Sonja Morgan, known for her iconic moments on The Real Housewives of New York City, has always been proud of her daughter, Quincy Morgan. Recently, Quincy made a decision that initially made Sonja nervous – going public on Instagram. In an interview with Yahoo! News, Sonja opened up about their discussion and how she helped Quincy navigate the tricky world of social media.

As a finance professional who prefers to work behind the scenes, Quincy had reservations about entering the Instagram spotlight. Sonja, being a protective mom, shared her experiences and lessons learned from being in the public eye. Sonja expressed her confidence in Quincy’s ability to handle the Instagram world, highlighting her success in being booked fashion brands for store appearances.

Quincy’s impressive achievements are not limited to her Instagram presence. She graduated summa cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania and has been an exceptional student since a young age. Sonja proudly shared that Quincy’s determination and intelligence have been evident since she was just 18 months old.

Despite her growing Instagram following, Quincy doesn’t see herself pursuing content creation as a full-time career. She is passionate about the people who follow her and enjoys sharing her fashionable looks. Quincy has also secured a position in the finance department of an entertainment company, showcasing her versatility and dedication to her career.

In addition to her fashion sense, Quincy showcases her humor and talent impersonating her mom, Sonja, on TikTok. From recreating iconic moments to joking about their tight mother-daughter relationship, Quincy adds her unique touch to her social media presence.

Quincy’s journey on Instagram and beyond demonstrates her ability to balance her personal and professional life. While establishing herself as a fashion influencer, Quincy remains true to her passion for finance and her appreciation for her loyal followers. Sonja Morgan couldn’t be prouder of her daughter’s accomplishments and growth in navigating the world of Instagram and beyond.

FAQ

1. What does Quincy Morgan do?

Quincy Morgan works in the finance department of an entertainment company while also pursuing her passion for fashion on Instagram.

2. Does Quincy plan on becoming a full-time influencer?

No, Quincy doesn’t plan on quitting her day job. She sees content creation as a hobby and is passionate about the people who follow and support her on Instagram.

3. Does Quincy impersonate her mother on social media?

Yes, Quincy showcases her humor and talent impersonating her mother, Sonja Morgan, on TikTok. She recreates some of Sonja’s most iconic moments and shares funny videos that portray their mother-daughter relationship.