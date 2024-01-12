Experience the Thrills of Sonic Prime Season 3 (2024) on Netflix

Sonic Prime Season 3 (2024) is an exhilarating science-fiction dramedy-fantasy adventure animated series that will leave you on the edge of your seat. The series takes us on a heart-pounding journey with Sonic The Hedgehog (Deven Mack Jr) as he races against time to protect The Shatterverse. Sonic finds himself teaming up with unexpected allies to safeguard his world from the clutches of Nine (Ashleigh Ball), who has stolen the powerful Paradox Prism with the intention of creating a new universe entirely for himself.

Starring a talented cast including Deven Mack Jr as Sonic The Hedgehog, Ashleigh Ball as Nine, Ian Hanlin as Big The Cat/ Froggy, Shannon-Chan Kent as Rusty Rose, Brian Drummond as Dr. Eggman, and many others, Sonic Prime Season 3 delivers an unforgettable adventure filled with action, suspense, and humor.

