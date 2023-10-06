Sonic Prime Season 1 is an animated television series based on the Sonic the Hedgehog video game series. The show follows Sonic the Hedgehog as he battles his arch-nemesis, Dr. Eggman, and accidentally destroys the Paradox Prism, an ancient artifact with immense power. This causes a rift in space-time, separating Sonic from his friends and sending him to New Yoke City, a dystopian version of Green Hill in a parallel reality ruled the Chaos Council.

If you’re wondering how to watch Sonic Prime Season 1 online, you’re in luck. The entire season is available to stream on Netflix. The show is co-produced Sega of America, Netflix Animation, WildBrain Studios, and Man of Action Entertainment. The voice cast includes Deven Mack as Sonic the Hedgehog, Brian Drummond as Dr. Eggman, Ashleigh Ball as Miles “Tails” Prower, Adam Nurada as Knuckles the Echidna, Shannon Chan-Kent as Amy Rose, and Ian Hanlin as Shadow the Hedgehog.

To watch Sonic Prime Season 1 on Netflix, you can sign up via the Netflix app or website. Netflix offers different payment plans, including $6.99 per month with ads, $15.49 per month for the standard plan without ads, and $19.99 per month for the premium plan. The cheapest plan provides access to most movies and TV shows but includes ads, while the standard and premium plans are ad-free and offer additional features like downloading content and watching in Ultra HD.

The synopsis for Sonic Prime Season 1 is as follows: “When an explosive battle with Dr. Eggman shatters the universe, Sonic races through parallel dimensions to reconnect with his friends and save the world.”

If you’re a fan of Sonic the Hedgehog and want to catch Sonic Prime Season 1, you can easily do so streaming it on Netflix. Just sign up for a Netflix account and choose the plan that suits your preferences.

