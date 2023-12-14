Netflix Announces Expansion of Game Catalog, Including Sonic Mania Plus

Netflix is making major strides in the world of mobile gaming, with an announcement today revealing its plans to dramatically expand its game catalog. By the end of 2023, Netflix aims to have a total of 86 games available, with an additional 90 games slated for release in the near future. This upcoming lineup includes the highly anticipated release of the first three Grand Theft Auto (GTA) games on Android and iOS devices, set to hit mobile stores tomorrow.

One of the most exciting additions to the Netflix game catalog is Sonic Mania Plus, a popular console game that will now be adapted for Android and iOS platforms next year. Sonic Mania Plus offers players the chance to experience the beloved 2D Sonic the Hedgehog gameplay on their mobile devices. This version of the game, originally released in 2017 for Nintendo Switch, PC, and consoles, received critical acclaim and gained a strong following. The “Plus” edition of Sonic Mania was launched in 2018, further enhancing the gameplay experience.

Netflix describes Sonic Mania Plus as an exclusive to Netflix Games, providing players with the opportunity to take part in the ultimate celebration of the franchise’s past and future. With multiple playable characters, including Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles, players can unleash their speed, flight, and strength abilities as they navigate through classic zones and battle against new bosses and the evil Dr. Eggman’s robot army. Sonic Mania Plus was developed Christian Whitehead, Headcannon, PagodaWest Games, and Sonic Team.

Looking ahead to its 2024 releases, Netflix has exciting titles in store, such as GameDev Tycoon, Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit, Hades, the Monument Valley series, a game inspired the upcoming Netflix movie Rebel Moon, and The Rise of the Golden Idol. The latter was unveiled during the 2023 Game Awards, generating anticipation among gaming enthusiasts.

As Netflix continues to expand its game offerings, subscribers can look forward to a diverse and engaging selection of titles that cater to various gaming preferences. The integration of popular games like Sonic Mania Plus demonstrates Netflix’s commitment to providing a comprehensive entertainment experience for its users beyond just streaming TV shows and movies.