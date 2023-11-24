Get Ready for an Exciting New K-Drama on Netflix!

If you’re a fan of South Korean entertainment, get ready for a thrilling and captivating new K-drama hitting Netflix soon. Titled “My Demon,” this series brings together two of the most talented and exciting actors in the industry, Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung, who are set to create a chemistry that will leave audiences wanting more.

But what exactly is “My Demon” all about? The show revolves around Do Do Hee, a South Korean chaebol (heiress) played Kim Yoo-Jung, who unexpectedly crosses paths with a demon named Jung Koo Won, portrayed Song Kang. However, there’s a twist – this demon has lost his powers. Together, they embark on a gripping journey filled with secrets, supernatural elements, and an undeniable connection that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

If you’re wondering when you can start binge-watching this thrilling series, mark your calendars for November 24, 2023. The first episodes of “My Demon” will premiere on Netflix on that date, with new episodes dropping every week on Fridays and Saturdays. With a total of 16 episodes, this captivating K-drama is sure to keep you hooked from start to finish.

In addition to Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung, the cast of “My Demon” also includes Lee Sang Yi in a third lead role, although details about his character have been kept under wraps. Lee Sang Yi is known for his outstanding performances in popular K-dramas such as “Bloodhounds” and “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.”

Song Kang, who has gained international recognition for his roles in various Netflix originals, including “Sweet Home” and “Love Alarm,” shared his excitement about the upcoming series. While reflecting on his previous work in “Nevertheless,” he expressed gratitude for the international audience’s love and appreciation, considering the cultural differences portrayed in the show.

Are you ready to immerse yourself in the captivating world of “My Demon”? Don’t miss out on this highly anticipated K-drama as it takes you on a thrilling journey filled with romance, supernatural encounters, and unforgettable performances some of South Korea’s brightest stars.

FAQ

1. When does “My Demon” premiere on Netflix?

The first episodes of “My Demon” will be available to stream on Netflix starting November 24, 2023, with new episodes premiering every week on Fridays and Saturdays.

2. Who are the main actors in “My Demon”?

The series stars Kim Yoo-jung as Do Do Hee and Song Kang as Jung Koo Won. Lee Sang Yi also joins the cast in a third lead role.

3. How many episodes will “My Demon” have?

“My Demon” will consist of a total of 16 episodes, offering viewers plenty of thrilling content to enjoy.