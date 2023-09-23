Sonakshi Sinha Sets Fashion Goals with Stunning Co-ord Set and Chic Pantsuit

Sonakshi Sinha continues to impress with her impeccable fashion choices. The actress recently showcased two stunning looks on Instagram, setting new style standards for her followers.

In her first look, Sonakshi wore a stylish checked pantsuit luxury brand Helen Anthony in shades of brown and beige. She paired it with a silver bralette for a chic touch. Assisted celebrity fashion stylist Mohit Rai, Sonakshi completed her look with nude pumps, mascaraed eyelashes, nude lipstick, and contoured cheeks. Her hair was left open in a middle partition, adding a touch of elegance to her overall appearance.

For her second look, Sonakshi opted for an ensemble Advait. She wore a jacket-style top with a V-neckline and full sleeves, featuring a mesmerizing blue print. She paired it with a matching printed draped skirt. Make-up artist Savleen Manchanda enhanced her beauty with nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and a nude lipstick. Sonakshi’s curly locks were left open in a middle part, adding a glamorous touch to her look.

Sonakshi’s outfits are perfect examples of how to make a fashion statement with co-ord sets and pantsuits. Her choices exude confidence and elegance, setting new style standards for her followers across the globe.

Source: Instagram/@aslisona