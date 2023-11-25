Doctor’s Hilarious Conversation with Son Goes Viral on Social Media

A recent post Dr. Manish Kumar on social media platform X has been causing quite a buzz. In the post, the doctor shares a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation he had with his son, showcasing the son’s clever and humorous approach to asking for money.

Dr. Kumar begins the conversation expressing his amusement at his son’s sense of humor, setting the stage for what is to come. The screenshot reveals two messages from the son, both written in a polite and witty manner. In the first message, the son addresses his father as “Dear father” and states that he has exhausted his financial reserves, requesting monetary support. The son even adds a playful touch signing off as “your dear son Rex.” In the second message, Rex goes on to ask for additional funds, specifying the intention to use them for a certification course.

The post quickly gained traction, accumulating nearly 1.6 lakh views and over 1,500 likes. People have been delighted the exchange, with many sharing their own similar experiences. Some users praised Rex for his humor and gentleness, highlighting the importance of maintaining a good rapport with parents.

The viral post showcases the unique ways in which children communicate their needs and desires to their parents, fostering laughs and heartwarming moments. It serves as a reminder that humor can be a powerful tool in building strong family relationships.

FAQs

Q: How did social media users respond to Dr. Kumar’s post?

A: Users on X appreciated the humor and gentleness displayed Rex in his conversation with his father. Some shared their own stories, while others commended Rex for his wit.

Q: How many views and likes did the post receive?

A: The post collected nearly 1.6 lakh views and more than 1,500 likes since it was shared a day ago.

Q: What can we learn from this viral post?

A: The viral conversation between Dr. Kumar and his son reminds us of the power of humor in building strong family relationships and communicating effectively with loved ones.