Son Heung-min Reveals the Reason Behind Tottenham’s Special Team Huddle

Son Heung-min, the captain of Tottenham Hotspur, recently shared the reason behind the team’s special huddle in front of their fans during their opening Premier League match against Brentford. Son explained that the huddle was meant to create a closer connection between the players and the fans, especially after a difficult season.

The South Korean star expressed his belief that there had been a bit of distance between the team and the fans due to the disappointing performances in the previous season. Son revealed that he messaged his vice-captains, James Maddison and Cristian Romero, suggesting the huddle as a way to bridge that gap. While Maddison responded positively to the idea, Son humorously mentioned that he was still awaiting a response from Romero.

Son emphasized the importance of having the support of the fans throughout the match, even during challenging moments when the team may be struggling. He believed that a strong connection between the players and the fans would help the team perform better and stay united.

The Tottenham captain stated that regardless of good or bad times, it was crucial for the players to stick together and show unity. He hoped that the special team huddle would continue throughout the season, as it held great significance for both the players and the fans.

Son’s explanation provided insight into the team’s efforts to strengthen the bond between the Tottenham squad and their supporters. By bringing the players and fans closer together, the team aims to create a supportive and united atmosphere that will positively impact their performances on the pitch.

Sources:

– No URLs provided