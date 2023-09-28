Somy Ali Accuses Salman Khan of Abuse: Video Surfaces

Somy Ali, a former actress, recently accused Bollywood star Salman Khan of being an “abuser” and beating his ex-girlfriends. The allegations have stirred up a lot of controversy and caught the attention of media outlets.

In a video that has recently emerged online, Somy Ali can be seen recounting an incident where Salman Khan allegedly poured rum on her. She further mentions that fellow actress Manisha Koirala reprimanded him for his actions.

The accusations made Somy Ali have sparked a debate within the industry and among fans of Bollywood. Salman Khan, known for his charismatic personality and philanthropic work, has always enjoyed a huge fan following. However, these recent allegations have tarnished his image to some extent.

It is important to note that these are merely allegations made Somy Ali, and there is no concrete proof or legal action to support her claims. It remains to be seen how this controversy will unfold and whether it will have any long-term impact on the reputation of Salman Khan.

As the story continues to develop, it is crucial to remember that accusations of abuse should always be taken seriously. It is essential to provide a safe environment for survivors to come forward and share their experiences without fear of backlash or judgment.

Source: etimes.in