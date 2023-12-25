New Research Shows Solar Storms Can Disrupt UK Train Signals

According to a recent study published in the journal Space Weather, researchers have discovered that certain train track circuits in the United Kingdom are susceptible to disruptions caused solar storms. These storms, which are characterized intense outbursts of radiation from the Sun, have the potential to cause train signals to switch from red to green and vice versa, leading to possible delays and safety concerns.

The study’s lead author, physicist Cameron Patterson from Lancaster University, emphasized the significance of this finding, stating that space weather poses a serious but infrequent risk to the rail signaling system. Patterson warns against ignoring these natural hazards and highlights the importance of preparing for high-impact, low-frequency events.

Previous research conducted Patterson and his team revealed that signaling failures can occur in the opposite direction as well, turning green signals to red. However, the newly identified scenarios, referred to as “wrong side” failures, are particularly worrisome due to the potential safety implications.

While the exact timing of the next extreme solar storm remains uncertain, the researchers noted that an event as powerful as the 1859 Carrington Event could cause extensive problems with train signals. As our understanding of space weather improves, the research suggests that space weather forecasting could be utilized to make informed decisions about limiting railway operations during extreme events, similar to how meteorological forecasts are currently used.

The team also found that a one-in-a-century space weather event could generate an electric field leading to a significant number of wrong side failures, depending on the number of trains in operation at the time. To stay updated on space weather and its potential impact on Earth, the NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center provides regular tracking and monitoring of solar phenomena.

In conclusion, this new research highlights the need to consider the effects of solar storms on critical infrastructure such as train signaling systems. By acknowledging and preparing for the risks posed space weather, steps can be taken to mitigate potential disruptions and ensure the safety of railway operations.