Fans Express Concern Over Salman Khan’s Health After Energetic Dance Performance

Fans of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently expressed concern for his health after a video of him performing at an event in New Delhi went viral on social media. In the video, which showcased the actor’s energetic dance performance on his popular tracks, some fans noted that he appeared “unfit” and “tired.”

While some fans debated whether Salman Khan’s appearance was due to him looking his actual age of 58 or if there might be something wrong with his health, others urged him to take better care of himself. Some even commented on his weight gain, with remarks like “Pet matka jaisa ho gaya hai Bhai ka” (His stomach has become like a water pot) and “He has gained too much weight.”

Salman Khan, who is known for his action-packed films, is currently preparing for the release of “Tiger 3” alongside actress Katrina Kaif. Directed Maneesh Sharma, the movie is a sequel to the successful films “Ek Tha Tiger” and “Tiger Zinda Hai,” and is expected to feature high-octane stunts and powerful action sequences that Salman Khan is renowned for.

It is important to note that appearances can be deceiving, and it is not uncommon for actors to undergo physical transformations based on the requirements of their roles. While fans are understandably concerned about Salman Khan’s health, it is crucial to gather accurate information before making assumptions or judgments.

Source: Etimes

Definitions:

– B-town: An informal term used to refer to Bollywood, the Hindi-language film industry based in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.

Sources:

– Etimes – etimes.in