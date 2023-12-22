Fans Heartbroken as BTS’ RM’s Workout Updates Are Put on Hold

In a recent Instagram post an HYBE staff member, the BTS ARMY was reminded of the absence of their beloved leader, Kim Namjoon, aka RM, and his daily workout updates. Previously, RM would share images of a whiteboard with his training regimen, decorated with adorable emoticons, on his Instagram account. However, since his enlistment in the military on December 11, 2023, fans have been left without their regular updates.

The HYBE staff member’s Instagram post showcased the exact whiteboard that RM used to write on, but this time it had the word “EMPTY” written on it, along with seven BT21 magnets placed in the upper-right corner. This visual representation of RM’s absence hit the fans hard, leading to an outpour of distress on social media.

The BTS leader has always been diligent in everything he does, including his workout routine, which he would often share with fans. This dedication to his physical fitness has become an endearing trait for his followers. With all the BTS members now enlisted in the military until 2025, the fandom has been searching for solace in various ways.

One remarkable example of their devotion is when fans charted the band’s 10-year-old song “No More Dream” to the top of the US iTunes chart on December 15, 2023. They also pushed BTS’ songs “Spring Day” from 2017 and “Outro: Tear” from 2018 to No.1 on the iTunes Chart after Jimin and Jungkook enlisted on December 12. These acts of support illustrate the deep connection between the fandom and the members, and the longing they feel during their absence.

Despite their sadness, fans found comfort in a recent release from HYBE. The company shared a highly anticipated episode of their Training and Development series on YouTube, titled “We Believe in Music.” In the video, trainees from HYBE expressed their gratitude to RM for his playlist, which exposed them to a wide range of musical styles. This acknowledgment of RM’s contribution to their training brought joy to the fandom.

Amidst these developments, BTS’ official translator, Anton Hur, opted not to translate RM’s farewell letter in English. He expressed his anger and shame, stating that the romanticization of military service has overshadowed the challenging reality of the 18 to 21 months that individuals serve.

As fans eagerly await the return of RM and the other BTS members, their dedication and love continue to shine through, providing them solace during this period of separation.