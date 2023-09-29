Netflix Under Fire for Attempting to Use Non-Union Actors in New Series

Netflix is facing criticism for allegedly attempting to hire non-union actors for its new limited series, The Perfect Couple. The production, which was shooting B-Roll footage in Nantucket, sought out people who could drive cars onscreen and reportedly tried to get non-union actors for the role. This move has been labeled as “scabbing” industry professionals and has sparked outrage within the entertainment community.

Background extras are an essential part of many productions, playing a crucial role in bringing a director’s vision to life. These hardworking professionals fill frames and create the atmosphere necessary for a scene. While their roles may vary, they are always acting. In this case, the production required drivers, and instead of hiring unionized actors, it attempted to use non-union talent to cut costs orpass union regulations.

This controversy comes at a time when negotiations between the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) have finally resumed. The strike, which lasted five months, showcased the power and financial resources that big companies possess. It became evident that companies like the AMPTP have the means to meet reasonable demands.

However, Netflix’s decision to try and employ non-union actors despite the ongoing strike undermines the progress made in the negotiations. It suggests that the company either underestimates the unity and determination of the entertainment industry or is attempting to take advantage of the situation.

Members of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG)/American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA) traveled to Nantucket from various regions in New England to demonstrate their solidarity and voice their opposition to Netflix’s actions. They made it clear that the strike is not over until the AMPTP plays fair.

The situation raises important questions about fair labor practices and the treatment of workers in the entertainment industry. It is crucial for companies like Netflix to recognize the value of unionized labor and the importance of honoring collective bargaining agreements. The industry relies on the contributions and dedication of its workers, and their rights and fair treatment should be a top priority.

Overall, this incident is a reminder that progress in labor negotiations should not be taken for granted. The entertainment industry must remain vigilant in protecting the rights and interests of its workers, ensuring that fair practices are upheld. Only then can a truly collaborative and thriving environment be fostered within the industry.

