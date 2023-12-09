Creative Cook Takes Bathroom Sink Cooking to a Whole New Level

Summary: A TikTok user known as @Barfly7777 has taken internet weirdness to new heights with his unconventional cooking videos. In his latest creation, he prepares Garlic Shrimp and Mash using battery-operated heating in an airplane bathroom sink. While the video has gone viral and garnered thousands of views, experts warn against attempting such risky and unhygienic cooking experiments.

In the vast landscape of the internet, where monetization and corporate influence have diminished its wild unfiltered nature, one man remains committed to keeping things weird. @Barfly7777, a popular TikTok user, constantly pushes the boundaries preparing ordinary meals in the most bizarre locations imaginable. From cooking with irons to using hotel room appliances, his culinary adventures never fail to amuse and disgust viewers.

However, his recent TikTok video has truly taken the concept of weirdness to a whole new level. The footage begins innocently enough, with @Barfly7777 collecting ingredients for Garlic Shrimp and Mash. But then, he introduces two six-volt batteries and wires, transforming a mundane airplane bathroom sink into his makeshift kitchen.

While it remains a mystery how he managed to bring batteries and wires through airport security, the video shows @Barfly7777 successfully setting up his contraption on a Delta flight. He delicately cooks his shrimp and mash submerging the wiring into the water, quickly generating hot water for his impromptu meal. As if the bathroom sink cooking weren’t strange enough, he then transfers the food into a barf bag and proceeds to consume it at his seat.

As a travel reporter, I must stress the unhygienic and potentially risky nature of these antics. Airplane bathrooms are notorious hotbeds for germs, with limited cleaning between flights and little disinfection. Considering the number of passengers utilizing these facilities, it’s best not to imagine the range of bacteria present. Furthermore, introducing batteries and wires onto an aircraft is a recipe for trouble, as it violates security protocols and may lead to serious consequences.

While @Barfly7777’s video has gone viral and captivated viewers with its grotesqueness, it is crucial not to attempt similar experiments at home or during air travel. The risks of contamination and legal issues far outweigh any novelty or entertainment value. Let this serve as a reminder that the internet may still be a peculiar place thanks to individuals like @Barfly7777, but some boundaries should never be crossed in the name of weirdness.