Manchester United Urges Fans to Help Stop Social Media Accounts Leaking Team News

Manchester United is taking action against social media accounts that leak team news, and the club is calling on its fans to assist in this process. The Red Devils are concerned that these leaks are giving an advantage to their opponents and compromising their preparation for matches.

The club is currently monitoring an account on X, previously known as Twitter, which has been providing injury updates about Erik ten Hag’s side. Recent updates from the account included information about Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, and Sergio Reguilon. Manchester United is investigating the source of these leaks and trying to eliminate potential moles within the club.

These leaks have raised suspicions within the club as they believe that leaked team line-ups and injury updates can be exploited their opponents. The thorough preparation for games nowadays makes it crucial for teams to keep this information confidential. Manchester United is urging its fans to actively report and question these accounts that regularly leak such information.

The timing of this clampdown is significant, as Manchester United is currently experiencing their worst start to a league season since 1989-90. With four defeats in their opening seven games, they currently sit in 10th position in the Premier League. The urgency to address this issue is crucial for the club’s performance and success.

Looking ahead, Manchester United will be hosting Galatasaray on Tuesday, where they will be keen to kickstart their UEFA Champions League campaign. This match holds great importance for the Red Devils, as it presents an opportunity to regain momentum and showcase their potential on the European stage.

Sources:

– The Daily Mail