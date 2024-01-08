Celebrities React to Hilarious Jokes at 2024 Golden Globes

Comedian and actor Jo Koy brought the laughs as he hosted the 81st edition of the Golden Globes. His off-the-script monologue had the audience in stitches, but not all of the A-listers seemed to appreciate the jokes.

During his monologue, Koy didn’t pull any punches, poking fun at high-profile celebrities like Taylor Swift, Robert De Niro, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and Barry Keoghan. Despite his comedic intentions, the reactions from the stars ranged from cringe and disappointment to forced smiles.

One particular moment that gained attention was Koy’s joke about Taylor Swift’s relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce. He said, “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL… On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.” Swift’s reaction showed her indifference as she took a sip from her glass, unaffected the joke.

Koy also targeted Robert De Niro, referring to his recent fatherhood at the age of 79 and joking, “How did you get her pregnant at 80 – CGI?” De Niro chuckled momentarily, but it was clear that he was not entirely comfortable with the joke.

Other celebrities, like Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and Harrison Ford, had subdued and unimpressed reactions to Koy’s jokes. Barry Keoghan, on the other hand, gave a forced chuckle when Koy made a joke about his nude dance sequence in a film.

Since the video clip of the celebrities’ reactions went viral, netizens have been sharing their thoughts on Koy’s hosting gig. While some praised his comedic timing, many criticized him for falling flat with his jokes.

Apart from the celebrities mentioned, Koy also targeted popular shows and films like Succession, Oppenheimer, The Color Purple, and Killers of the Flower Moon. Even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who did not attend the event, were not spared from Koy’s jokes.

The 2024 Golden Globes will be remembered for Jo Koy’s bold and hilarious monologue, which left some celebrities laughing and others less impressed. Regardless of the mixed reactions, Koy certainly made an impact as the host of the prestigious awards show.