Zomato Apologizes for Controversial Social Media Post

Zomato, a popular food delivery company, has issued an apology after receiving criticism for a humorous social media post that appeared to make fun of drug use. The post featured a photo of a packet of banana chips accompanied a computer screen with the words “HELPPP!!!” typed out in large font. Zomato jokingly wrote, “Hello @gurgaonpolice someone brought drugs to the office.”

Many netizens took offense to the post, deeming it irresponsible and unnecessary. One user, Ravi Handa, expressed his disapproval of the company’s behavior, stating that they should not be tagging police handles for the sake of gaining likes and retweets on social media. Zomato responded to Handa’s criticism, acknowledging the validity of his concerns and apologizing for their inappropriate message.

This is not the first time that Zomato has faced backlash for their social media posts. Earlier this year, the company removed a controversial ad that was released on World Environment Day. The ad featured an actor known for his role as “Kachra” in the movie Lagaan, playing on the word’s meaning of trash and drawing comparisons to plastic waste. Zomato faced criticism for potentially hurting the sentiments of certain communities and individuals.

In another incident, a Zomato employee sparked outrage telling a customer that everyone should know Hindi as it is the national language. This led to accusations of Hindi jingoism and language discrimination. Zomato promptly apologized for the statement.

Zomato is recognized for its quick wit and often uses tongue-in-cheek humor to engage with trending topics and events. However, this recent incident has highlighted the need for caution and responsibility in their social media communication.

Overall, Zomato’s apology demonstrates a willingness to listen to their customers’ concerns and rectify their mistakes. It serves as a reminder that even in the age of social media, companies should be mindful of the impact their messages can have and strive to maintain a respectful and inclusive online presence.

Definitions:

– Netizens: Internet users or citizens of the internet.

– Jingoism: Extreme patriotism, often characterized aggressive and warlike behavior.

